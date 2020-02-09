YOU CAN'T TAKE YOUR BACKPACKS TO THIS SUMMIT!

Prayer: Father, in Jesus name, by prayer & faith, I put on Your whole armor that I may stand against the wiles of the devil. I put on Your Helmet of Salvation…let the same mind be in me that is in Christ Jesus. I put on Your Breastplate of Righteousness…the Righteousness of Christ. I put on the Girdle of Truth…Jesus is the Way, the Truth & the Life (John 14:6), the Truth, Integrity & the Holiness of God. I put on Your Sandals of the Gospel of Peace…Help us to stand on the solid ground of Jesus. Above all, I put on your Shield of Faith to quench every fiery dart, arrow, spear & missile the enemy shoots our way…& Lord, I put on Your precious Sword of the Spirit, Your Holy Word that’s alive & powerful, sharper than any two edged sword (Heb. 4:12)…our offensive & defensive weapon.If you feel led by The Holy Spirit of God to donate to help support this ministry, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts and pray for our brethren to be protected and made ready from all that is coming regardless of donation... we love you all and value your prayers and fellowship...God Bless you and keep you in Jesus Christ most Holy Holy Holy name...