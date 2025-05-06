BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tulsi Gabbard Exposes Fauci's Ukraine Biolabs as Adrenochrome Factories
Exposing It All
Exposing It All
452 views • 5 days ago

For years, they told us it was all a conspiracy theory, a wild fantasy with no basis in reality. U.S. funded biolabs in Ukraine? Nonsense, they said. Adrenochrome? Doesn't exist, they said. But now the truth is clawing its way to the surface.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, alongside Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has just blown the lid off one of the most chilling cover-ups of our time. The U.S. funded biolabs in Ukraine weren't just real, they were key players in a covert global operation that played a role in unleashing the COVID plandemic. But it doesn't stop there.

Under the leadership of a former NIH director Anthony Fauci, these facilities were trafficking something far darker: high-grade medical adrenochrome, obtained via experimentation and torture on young children and distributing it through a network that reaches into the highest echelons of power.



Tags: Tulsi Gabbard, adrenochrome, Fauci, biolabs, Ukraine, global elite, globalist, elites, WEF, World Economic Forum, Gates, Bill Gates, Pandemic, Plandemic, conspiracy theory, Director of National Intelligence, DNI, Health Secretary, Robert F Kennedy Jr, cover-ups, COVID plandemic, COVID, NIH director Anthony Fauci, NIH, NIH director, Anthony Fauci, medical adrenochrome, experimentation, torture

