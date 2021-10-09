Please Alternative media express God's love,offer up prayer to the lost,and show how to be saved in your podcasts... Pray for your enemies!!! Rapture immenent..God's got This !!!Marantha!!!

I pray for all my brothers and sisters in Christ who have been thru so much since plandemic began but nothing compared to our brethren tortured killed for faith in other countries and have not yet become Australia , Canada, Venezuela etc...Thank God for this blessing and for his intervention and sloppy demonic leaders,celebrities,tyranny for exposing the truth that's been hidden for so long..Wake up church ,wake up humanity Choose Jesus and live..tomorrow not promised today is the day to fully repent and claim your ticket to heaven..



Govt.s are corporations..human beings their assets and we went from equality to equity..Equity represents the value that would be returned to a company's (Govts.)shareholders (Bill Gates,George Soros,Faucci,CDC,WHO etc...) if all of the assets were liquidated(nice way of saying killed) and all of the company's debts were paid off. ... The calculation of equity is a company's total assets minus its total liabilities (humans), and is used in several key financial ratios such as ROE. = Depoulation= savings on investment/ trillions upon billions returned to their coffers. Human sacrifice of 1/3 of humanity will allow Antichrist to have enough power to come on world stage. He is currently waiting for Cern and his minions to open the veil for outpouring of pure evil tho we can see it now already at work...Satanist see revelation as their time,their coming out party....