Hammerli Forge H1 22LR 1911 Pistol - Minuteman Review

AmbGun Hammerli Forge H1 page

The Hammerli Forge H1 1911 styled 22LR pistol.





The heavy 32.4 ounce Forge H1 is pretty far down on my rounds per size and weight spreadsheet, just edging out the Ruger MK IV.





The heft does make it easy to shoot well. A heavier pistol deflects less when you carelessly jerk the trigger. My MantisX scores with the Forge H1 were excellent right out of the box.





Given the alternatives, the Hammerli is too heavy for CCW. And…I do not own a centerfire 1911, so I'm not interested in a Rimfire trainer.





So why did I buy it?





It just looks cool. Classic 1911 styling but with very edgy slide serrations and a pic rail for running a non-traditional Tor-X laser. Going to have to try my “bloody hands” test on those serrations. Beautifully cerakoted aluminium slide and frame.





Elegant ejection port scallop looks to be functional for helping the rimfire brass get clear. Grip safety works well and the thumb safety feels right…just needs to be Ambi.





While it LOOKS and FEELS like a 1911, the slide internals are not. It's actually designed to be a solid 22LR pistol, rather than an unreliable museum replica. No troublesome tilting barrel, just simple 22LR blowback. The fixed barrel reminds me of the Walther P22Q as do the magazines…brief hope that the Hammerli’s 12 rounders would work in the P22. Nope.





I replaced the non-symnetrical rubber grips with some wood grips I found in our parts bin. Looks even cooler.





At first glance I thought that standard 1911 triggers, mag release buttons, and safeties might fit the Forge H1. I decided to see if I could get an Evolution Gun Works ambi safety installed on the Forge H1. It is frustrating that Hammerli chose to shift the detent spring housing aft just enough that fitting requires reshaping the leading edge of the safety…as well as the internal interface with the sear. Not sure if I can make it work. Dumb…just enough of a change to really fuck things up.





Lower gripframe parts….Disconnector, sear, hammer, sear spring, and trigger all kind of LOOK like their standard 1911 counterparts.





I took the Hammerli to the range with muted expectations.





The pistol chewed thru 200 rounds of Mini-Mag with zero malfunctions. It swallowed up 100 rounds of Remington Golden Bullet. Successfully launched 50 rounds of CCI Velocitor. Stumbled once over 50 rounds of Federal Punch and Once out of 50 rounds of CCI Stingers. A great start for its first 350 rounds.





A second trip to the range, another perfect 100 rounds of Mini-Mag and another 100 of Golden Bullet, 50 rounds of Punch saw some malfunctions. 5 malfunctions out of 50 rounds of Federal bulk range pack ammo. So after 750 rounds, it looks like Mini-Mag or Golden Bullet. I’m pretty sure my support hand thumb generated some malfs due to coming into contact with the slide…thankful for the radiused bottom edge.





Field strip starts out 1911 like. Press in the recoil spring plunger, rotate barrel bushing, remove spring, rotate bushing in the other direction to remove it. Move slide back to align slide stop with take down notch, and press out slide stop. Here things deviate…pull the slide back, up, and then forward to remove off the front of the barrel…like a P22.





The ejector looks kind of janky…no problems so far…has anyone broken one?





I bought the H1 because it just looks cool. I guess many will buy it as an affordable 22LR training pistol to stand in for their 1911 in 45. But if you’re wedded to the 1911 layout, why 45 ACP? According to Greg Ellifritz’s study of homicide data the 45 has an average of 2.08 number of rounds until incapacitation. Whereas 22LR is 1.38 rounds. This means that the Hammerli Forge H1 with 12 rounds has 8.7 incapacitations per mag versus the typical 8 round 45 caliber 1911 having only 3.8 incapacitations per mag.





Regardless, the P17 has far more incapicitations per ounce than either.





But still the Forge H1 is a recreational 4 star favorite and a pleasure to fondle. 5 stars if it was more compatible with standard 1911 upgrade parts.