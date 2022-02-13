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Unbelievable! Freedom Convoy Updates From Around the World! 2/13/22
Resistance Chicks
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130 views • February 13, 2022
Aaaaand the Canadians STILL aren't backing down! Even though Trudeau came out and condescendingly told them they had made their point and it was time to "go home"- they aren't budging. With looming threats of arrest and more, these patriots are proving that they will stand for freedom no matter the cost. Their tenacity is spreading world wide- join us as we go around the world with updates from countries big and small standing against tyranny!

You can't say it's been a boring Sunday... Headlines paint an incredible picture of regular people around the world who are fed up with totalitarians control. "Macron is Accused of Campaigning with ‘Armored Vehicles’, as Nearly 100 Protesters Arrested" "Police Arrest Protesters who Remained at US-Canada Bridge"; "UK and EU urge evacuations from Ukraine as Biden predicts imminent invasion"; "Bedlam in Brussels: Cops Clash with Protesters at 50,000 Strong Anti-Vaccine Passport Rally" ;"New Zealand Police Back off as Freedom Convoy Protests Build" Then there's the White House push that we are on the brink of war with Russia, while Ukraine's President Zelensky urges calm and demands proof Russia is on the verge of invading his country. This wag the dog scenario is probably related to the recent Durham drop, which proves Clinton's campaign really did work with Ukraine to interfere in the 2016 election and that they spied on, not just the Trump campaign, but the Trump White House. Yes, really. Energy prices are soaring in Europe, Boris is on the brink, and those darn Canadians, well, they are fighting for their freedoms- as only the most polite people in the world can... You aren't going to want to miss today's show! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/news/freedom-convoy-updates-from-around-the-world/
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