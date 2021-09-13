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EP 128: Devil's Tower
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66 views • September 13, 2021
This week, we travel to Wyoming and examine the United States's first ever declared national monument, Devil's Tower. We share several Native American tales about the large rock formation, debunk an Internet rumor about what it's made of, and talk about the area as a UFO hotspot!
Episode Links:
Devil's Tower: First Stories: https://www.nps.gov/deto/learn/historyculture/first-stories.htm
Devil's Tower: UFO Bulls-eye: https://spookygeology.com/devils-tower-ufo-bullseye/
The Lost Gold of Devil's Tower: http://www.unmuseum.org/dtgold.htm
Monique & Karlene's Mystical Meetups Signup: https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=18913424&;appointmentType=26558819
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_
@MoniquePCHt
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Episode Links:
Devil's Tower: First Stories: https://www.nps.gov/deto/learn/historyculture/first-stories.htm
Devil's Tower: UFO Bulls-eye: https://spookygeology.com/devils-tower-ufo-bullseye/
The Lost Gold of Devil's Tower: http://www.unmuseum.org/dtgold.htm
Monique & Karlene's Mystical Meetups Signup: https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=18913424&;appointmentType=26558819
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_
@MoniquePCHt
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
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