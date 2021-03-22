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Dr. VERNON COLEMAN - THOSE WHO TESTED POSITIVE by PCR SHOULD BE EXEMPT FROM ROUTINE RE-TESTING by PCR - BECAUSE FRAGMENTS OF INACTIVE VIRUS CAN BE DETECTED IN RESPIRATORY TRACT- GOV.UK__18
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80 views • March 22, 2021
EDUCATE BASSEL BETTER TO FIRE HIM AND REFER HIM TO THE HAGUE WITH A CRIMINAL COMPLAINT OF VIOLATING THE NUREMBERG CODE
UK.GOV
DISTRUST THE GOVERNMENT - THEY ARE LYING THEY ARE COMPROMISED
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/covid-19-management-of-exposed-healthcare-workers-and-patients-in-hospital-settings/covid-19-management-of-exposed-healthcare-workers-and-patients-in-hospital-settings
6. SARS-CoV-2 re-testing in staff, patients and residents in health and social care settings
Immunocompetent staff, patients and residents who have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 by PCR should be exempt from routine re-testing by PCR or LFD antigen tests (for example, repeated whole setting screening or screening prior to hospital discharge) within a period of 90 days from their initial illness onset or test (if asymptomatic) unless they develop new COVID-19 symptoms. This is because fragments of inactive virus can be persistently detected by PCR in respiratory tract samples following infection – long after a person has completed their isolation period and is no longer infectious.
UK.GOV
DISTRUST THE GOVERNMENT - THEY ARE LYING THEY ARE COMPROMISED
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/covid-19-management-of-exposed-healthcare-workers-and-patients-in-hospital-settings/covid-19-management-of-exposed-healthcare-workers-and-patients-in-hospital-settings
6. SARS-CoV-2 re-testing in staff, patients and residents in health and social care settings
Immunocompetent staff, patients and residents who have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 by PCR should be exempt from routine re-testing by PCR or LFD antigen tests (for example, repeated whole setting screening or screening prior to hospital discharge) within a period of 90 days from their initial illness onset or test (if asymptomatic) unless they develop new COVID-19 symptoms. This is because fragments of inactive virus can be persistently detected by PCR in respiratory tract samples following infection – long after a person has completed their isolation period and is no longer infectious.
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