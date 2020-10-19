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Fauci’s Warning Demolishes America’s Most Beloved Tradition! Thanksgiving Is The New Horror Holiday!
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59 views • October 19, 2020
Trick or Treat has now undergone a Thanksgiving take-over! Halloween is no longer the Republic’s scariest holiday. Thanksgiving has taken over the throne of the new ‘HORROR Holiday’! Do you know why? Well, by the time you’re done listening to Dr. FAUXi’s newest warning, the CDC’s updated Holiday guidance and the Biden, Kamala campaigns reaction…you too may be simply horrified to learn what is now happening to one of America’s most beloved FAMILY holidays. We’re sure you’re not surprised that another FAMILY event is being attacked, but you will be by how their attacking it!
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