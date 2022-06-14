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Welcome To Proverbs Club.
Fountain Of Life, Snares Of Death.
Proverbs 14:27 (NIV).
27 The fear of the Lord is a fountain of life,
turning a person from the snares of death.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The fear of the Lord is reverence for Jesus.
It puts us on the Narrow Path, and keeps us there.
All other paths lead only to death.
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