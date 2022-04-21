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War On Free Speech
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232 views • April 21, 2022
The Great Tw*tter Take-Over
* Free speech is not a threat to the establishment; it is the threat to them.
* If they can’t control the storyline, they can’t remain in power.
* Musk buying tw*tter is the media’s worst nightmare.
* What would happen if he succeeded?
* They’re now trying to tell you that free speech is not the foundation upon which our democracy is built.
* Media and Dems join forces to take him down.
* In the tech world we’re in, controlling tw*tter is more important than controlling the White House.
* Its board would rather kill itself than turn over the app to Musk.
* Silencing Trump and Parler awakened the masses to the tech mafia’s true agenda.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 20 April 2022
* Free speech is not a threat to the establishment; it is the threat to them.
* If they can’t control the storyline, they can’t remain in power.
* Musk buying tw*tter is the media’s worst nightmare.
* What would happen if he succeeded?
* They’re now trying to tell you that free speech is not the foundation upon which our democracy is built.
* Media and Dems join forces to take him down.
* In the tech world we’re in, controlling tw*tter is more important than controlling the White House.
* Its board would rather kill itself than turn over the app to Musk.
* Silencing Trump and Parler awakened the masses to the tech mafia’s true agenda.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 20 April 2022
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