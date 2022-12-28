Ed Dowd: "I'm 100% Convinced That the Vaccines Are Killing People"

"And at this point, the data is overwhelming," attested the former Blackrock executive portfolio manager.
"And what we have now is the greatest cover-up in the history of our nation."
Full Video: https://rumble.com/v22228s-full-episode-60-covid-cover-up.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.