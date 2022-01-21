EcoHealth VP: Fauci’s Buddy Peter Daszak Works for CIA

Three names have been front and center for the past two years in investigations into the origin of the Coronavirus pandemic. Those names are Anthony Fauci, Peter Daszak, and Eco Health Alliance. Daszak is a close associate of Fauci. Daszak is also the leader of Eco Health Alliance.



Fauci laundered National Institute of Health grant money through EcoHealth Alliance to get the dollars to the Wuhan Lab in China. It is public knowledge that Fauci used Daszak to funnel US tax dollars through EcoHealth Alliance to finance coronavirus experiments in Wuhan. Despite the public evidence that Fauci and Daszak worked together to move money to Wuhan, there have been no investigations of Fauci, Daszak, and EcoHealth Alliance.



Does that seem strange to you? Other than Sen. Rand Paul, nobody else in Washington seems to care about the Wuhan lab link to Fauci and Daszak.



Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 1/21/22