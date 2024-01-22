America’s Elites just admitted these 5 'STUNNING' beliefs

Glenn Beck





Jan 22, 2024





A new poll has revealed some shocking beliefs held by the majority of America's elite class. The poll, conducted on behalf of the Committee to Unleash Prosperity, split the American public into the general class, elites, and "super elites" and asked a range of questions. Unsurprisingly, the majority of elite and super elite respondents considered themself Democrats. But disturbingly, they admitted to multiple beliefs that might shock even the Democrats in the general class: "77% of elites and 89% of super elites support strict rationing of meat, gas, and electricity." Glenn reviews this shocking find, as well as others that shed light on why elites seem so out of touch with the rest of America: "They're supporting Biden because they're getting richer. You're feeling pain."





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HSQXseyDjdU