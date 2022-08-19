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The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol With Co Factors - V2.0 - https://www.bitchute.com/video/zNSutS0Ii3vG/

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Iodine Enema Protocol: Recipe, Instructions & Benefits!





Today I wanted to share with you all I very powerful healing and detox enema recipe which involves using Lugols Iodine Solution.





In this video, I go into explaining the health and detox benefits of a Lugols Iodine enema, the safety information you need to know before performing this type of enema, two different Lugols Iodine enema recipes, and I also share with you a profound story of someone who performed a Lugols Iodine enema which induced a liver flush in them which resulted in 600+ gallstones coming out of them, loads of parasites and mucoid plaque, etc.





If you are someone who wants to learn about everything mentioned above in great detail and you are someone who would possibly like to perform a Lugols Iodine enema I highly recommend that you watch this video from start to finish.





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