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Iodine Enema Protocol: Recipe, Instructions & Benefits!
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
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410 views • August 19, 2022

Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 5% (6.75mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine5.html


USA Suppliers For Water Distillers, Glass/Stainless Steel Enema Kits & Coconut Oil:

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Glass Enema Kit - https://amzn.to/3o1UWNb

Stainless Steel Enema Kit - https://amzn.to/3cicceo

Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil - Cold Pressed and Unrefined - http://amzn.to/2fBdTX7


The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol With Co Factors - V2.0 - https://www.bitchute.com/video/zNSutS0Ii3vG/

Why You Need Mega Doses Of Iodine! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/jVyEsT3D8qWe/

WARNING MOST LUGOLS IODINE SUPPLEMENTS ARE IMPURE AND TOXIC! - https://bit.ly/3uAaY4D


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


Iodine Enema Protocol: Recipe, Instructions & Benefits!


Today I wanted to share with you all I very powerful healing and detox enema recipe which involves using Lugols Iodine Solution.


In this video, I go into explaining the health and detox benefits of a Lugols Iodine enema, the safety information you need to know before performing this type of enema, two different Lugols Iodine enema recipes, and I also share with you a profound story of someone who performed a Lugols Iodine enema which induced a liver flush in them which resulted in 600+ gallstones coming out of them, loads of parasites and mucoid plaque, etc.


If you are someone who wants to learn about everything mentioned above in great detail and you are someone who would possibly like to perform a Lugols Iodine enema I highly recommend that you watch this video from start to finish.


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Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

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(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


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