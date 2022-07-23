X22 REPORT Ep. 2831b - Sometimes You Must Lose A Battle To Win The War, Election Decertification Moves Forward

X22 REPORT Political/Geopolitical News Ep. 2831b - July 22, 2022

Sometimes You Must Lose A Battle To Win The War, Election Decertification Moves Forward

The [DS] believes they are in control, but the people are now seeing that they do not follow the rule of law which makes them criminals. This is an information war and sometimes you must lose a battle to win the war. Steve Bannon was convicted on 2 counts, did this just set a precedent.

What is coming - Durham just released 30 subpoenas and Weiss will be next. Think about the investigation of the house and senate when the patriots take over, are we going to subpoenas issued according to the rule of law. What happens now when those individuals defy a subpoena. Wisconsin moves close to decertifying the 2020 election.

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