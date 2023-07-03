Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
3rd World Travel is the Cure for Wokism -- Thank God for the 2nd Amendment
Recharge Freedom
Most Americans don't travel to the third world, and us have no appreciation for what we have in America. They need to be able to see how other people live, and how lucky we are, and how vital the second amendment is in protecting our freedoms and way of life from an overzealous government that wants to seize control as they've done in Venezuela, China, Russia, and Germany where private gun ownership was made illegal.With Scott Cassell.

#2ndamendment #woke #travel #cambodia


