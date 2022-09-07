FULL SHOW: Globalist Tyrants Conditioning Americans To Accept Culture Of Death

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The Luciferians are amping up efforts to steal, kill and destroy our souls. California has blood on its hands with it’s horrifying expansion of abortion. Our military leaders were never held accountable for the loss of life in the botched Afghanistan withdrawal. And now the elites would rather make a mockery of God’s creation - trying to create an embryo without sperm or an egg while killing off actual God-breathed life.