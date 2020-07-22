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Barrie Trower on 5G The Genocidal Nature of Non-Ionising Radiation
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45 views • July 22, 2020
Dr. Barrie Trower is a former Royal Navy Microwave Weapons Expert and former cold-war captured spy debriefer for the UK Intelligence Services. He explains what to expect from 5G and the effects on all life.
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