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General McInerney's Bombshell Interview
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1743 views • January 09, 2021
We are in a continuation of 9/11. The country has been under attack for many decades. Please share this with everyone and most especially your local VFW Commanders and any other Veteran Associations. A knowledgeable military is crucial.
With No Apologies... Phil Hudok
www.hudok.info for lawful arbitration award for all freedom loving Americans.
With No Apologies... Phil Hudok
www.hudok.info for lawful arbitration award for all freedom loving Americans.
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