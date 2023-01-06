Create New Account
WHO announces next Covid Risk Jan 5/23
New COVID subvariant XBB.1.5 "most transmissible" detected yet: WHO

XBB.1.5, nicknamed 'the Kraken', is the most transmissible strain detected since the pandemic began, according to World Health Organization bosses. 

World Health Organization (WHO) emergencies programme COVID-19 technical lead Maria Van Kerkhove said Wednesday that they were keeping an eye on the new XBB.1.5 subvariant, saying it has a "growth advantage" and was "the most transmissible subvariant yet." She added the organization doesn't have an indication the severity has changed. Emergencies programme director Mike Ryan and director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also spoke during a news conference about data being provided by China about its current COVID-19 outbreak. Ryan said they believe the data underrepresents the true impact both in terms of hospitalizations and deaths. Tedros added that the WHO was "concerned" about the surge and urged Beijing to deliver rapid and regular data.

