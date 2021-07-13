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Warning! COVID Vaccine ‘Spike Protein Shedding’ Damages Placenta, ‘We Are Being Experimented On’
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132 views • July 13, 2021
Powerful interests are invested in depleting our immune systems and defecting human fertility with coercion and mandates of experimental vaccines that are still only in investigative states.
Even those who refuse vaccination are imperiled, warns the medical director of a team of physicians under fire for exposing propaganda surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
Recipients of the vaccines, which have yet to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration, are shedding the vaccine’s transmissible and dangerous spike protein.
source:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/warning-covid-vaccine-spike-protein-shedding-damages-placenta-we-are-being-experimented-on/
Even those who refuse vaccination are imperiled, warns the medical director of a team of physicians under fire for exposing propaganda surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
Recipients of the vaccines, which have yet to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration, are shedding the vaccine’s transmissible and dangerous spike protein.
source:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/warning-covid-vaccine-spike-protein-shedding-damages-placenta-we-are-being-experimented-on/
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