🗣 ‘I’m the one they can’t bully’: Massie fires back as AIPAC scrambles to buy his seat

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Thomas Massie, locked in a congressional primary in Kentucky against a fellow Republican endorsed by Trump, says the Zionist lobby AIPAC has dumped “another $3 million” into his race.
💬 “They're trying to buy a seat. Miriam Adelson and Paul Singer have dumped money in here,” says Massie, a vocal critic of Israel's lobbying.
🗣 “I'm the one they haven't been able to bully, so they're putting all the brunt and the force on me. But you can tell that I'm ahead in the polls and they're desperate.”
Source @Geopolitics Prime
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