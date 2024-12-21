Investigating JFK's Assassination w/ John Hankey (Part 1)

This is part of a 3.5 hour interview with documentary filmmaker John Hankey. The interview is divided into 15 parts. This is part 1. He discusses what got him interested in researching the truth behind the JFK assassination. Check out the full interview on YouTube here: https://youtu.be/iXNNt3cE-TI

You can check out Hankey's documentaries on his YouTube channel The Real History Channel.





You can also watch Dark Legacy on Amazon Prime here:





John Hankey is an independent documentary filmmaker. He teaches how history really unfolded and exposes conspiracies you didn’t know existed. His films cover a wide array of topics, including the JFK assassination and the Uvalde School shooting to the Orlando Pulse nightclub attack and October 7 Israel invasion. He even believes the assassination attempt on Trump was staged. Put your headphones in, grab your tinfoil hat, and get ready to learn how the world really operates with John Hankey.





Part 1: Investigating the JFK Assassination w/ John Hankey





Part 2: 9/11 Inside Job & The Dancing Israelis w/ John Hankey





Part 3: Rothschild’s Created Israel & George Washington w/ John Hankey





Part 4: The REAL Deep State, Kash Patel, and Cheney w/ John Hannkey





Part 5: Trump is Most Subservient President to Israel in U.S. History w/ John Hankey





Part 6: Dark Legacy - The Assassination of JFK_ w/ / John Hankey





Part 7: Dark Legacy II - The Assassintion of JFK Jr. w/ John Hankey





Part 8: Breakthrough - New Info on JFK’s Assassination w/ John Hankey





Part 9: Was JFK Killed By His Brother RFK? w/ John Hankey





Par 10: Covid-19 Inside Job w/ John Hankey





Part 11: Trump in the Crosshairs - Was His Assassination Staged? w/ John Hankey





Part 12: October 7: Inside Job w/ John Hankey





Part 13: What Was In Those Envelopes at Bush Sr.’s Funeral? w/ John Hankey





Part 14: My Next Documentary





Part 15: Rothschild’s Profited From the Holocaust w/ John Hankey





***





