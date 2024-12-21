Investigating JFK's Assassination w/ John Hankey (Part 1)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is part of a 3.5 hour interview with documentary filmmaker John Hankey. The interview is divided into 15 parts. This is part 1. He discusses what got him interested in researching the truth behind the JFK assassination. Check out the full interview on YouTube here: https://youtu.be/iXNNt3cE-TI
#jfk #kennedy #kennedyassassination #presidentkennedy
You can check out Hankey's documentaries on his YouTube channel The Real History Channel.
https://www.youtube.com/@RealHistoryChannel1/videos
You can also watch Dark Legacy on Amazon Prime here:
https://www.amazon.com/Dark-Legacy-John-F-Kennedy/dp/B00INS453E
***
John Hankey is an independent documentary filmmaker. He teaches how history really unfolded and exposes conspiracies you didn’t know existed. His films cover a wide array of topics, including the JFK assassination and the Uvalde School shooting to the Orlando Pulse nightclub attack and October 7 Israel invasion. He even believes the assassination attempt on Trump was staged. Put your headphones in, grab your tinfoil hat, and get ready to learn how the world really operates with John Hankey.
Part 1: Investigating the JFK Assassination w/ John Hankey
Part 2: 9/11 Inside Job & The Dancing Israelis w/ John Hankey
Part 3: Rothschild’s Created Israel & George Washington w/ John Hankey
Part 4: The REAL Deep State, Kash Patel, and Cheney w/ John Hannkey
Part 5: Trump is Most Subservient President to Israel in U.S. History w/ John Hankey
Part 6: Dark Legacy - The Assassination of JFK_ w/ / John Hankey
Part 7: Dark Legacy II - The Assassintion of JFK Jr. w/ John Hankey
Part 8: Breakthrough - New Info on JFK’s Assassination w/ John Hankey
Part 9: Was JFK Killed By His Brother RFK? w/ John Hankey
Par 10: Covid-19 Inside Job w/ John Hankey
Part 11: Trump in the Crosshairs - Was His Assassination Staged? w/ John Hankey
Part 12: October 7: Inside Job w/ John Hankey
Part 13: What Was In Those Envelopes at Bush Sr.’s Funeral? w/ John Hankey
Part 14: My Next Documentary
Part 15: Rothschild’s Profited From the Holocaust w/ John Hankey
***
You can check out Ladies Love Politics website to read a transcript/references of this episode at www.ladieslovepolitics.com.
Be sure to follow the Ladies Love Politics channel on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Truth Social, Brighteon Social, Threads, and Twitter. Content also available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever else you stream podcasts.