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Facebook LIVE – Part 1 – OC BOS UPDATE
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60 views • May 14, 2021
May 13, 2021
Here is Part 1 of my Facebook LIVE tonight, looking at the positive gains we made at the Orange County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
Be sure to catch Part 2 – FREEDOM FOR CALIFORNIA - on my backup YouTube channel at Living Swell with Peggy Hall. Part 3 is too hot for YouTube to handle! Connect with me at PeggyHall.tv for some exciting results from our tireless efforts with a large grocery chain store!
Subscribe for my action emails here: https://www.TheHealthyAmerican.org
Subscribe to my ad-free censorship-free private platform here:
https://PeggyHall.tv
Here is Part 1 of my Facebook LIVE tonight, looking at the positive gains we made at the Orange County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
Be sure to catch Part 2 – FREEDOM FOR CALIFORNIA - on my backup YouTube channel at Living Swell with Peggy Hall. Part 3 is too hot for YouTube to handle! Connect with me at PeggyHall.tv for some exciting results from our tireless efforts with a large grocery chain store!
Subscribe for my action emails here: https://www.TheHealthyAmerican.org
Subscribe to my ad-free censorship-free private platform here:
https://PeggyHall.tv
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