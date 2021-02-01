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Warning!! This is Urgent!! U & your families lives depends on seeing this
The truth be told
The truth be told
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1046 views • February 01, 2021
In this documentary, I will show that this pandemic was the biggest hoax ever orchestrated on the human and :
-That this so called virus has never been isolated
-The PCR test used to test people is "scientifically meaningless"
-The cov!d vaxcines has never been tested for safety and will change your DNA
-Pharmaceuticals companies are exempt from any liability for injuries or deaths from the vaxcines
-Hospitals are empty

Doctors Around the World Issue Dire WARNING: “DO NOT GET THE COV!D VA((INE”
https://thesilentwaronourchildren.wordpress.com/2021/01/28/doctors-around-the-world-issue-dire-warning-do-not-get-the-covd-vaine/

The 5G kill grid, coming to a neighborhood near you – Wi-Fi – The Invisible Killing Fields
https://wifithekillingfields.wordpress.com/2019/09/25/the-5g-kill-grid-coming-to-a-neighborhood-near-you/

Let he who be deceived, be deceived
https://helpsaveourkidsfuture.wordpress.com/2020/04/23/let-he-who-be-deceived-be-deceived/

The Cov!d pandora’s box.
https://helpsaveourkidsfuture.wordpress.com/2020/07/31/100-proof-that-this-is-a-planned-scam-demic-this-is-the-covid-pandoras-box/

Proof: that “COV!D 9 TEEN” does not exist and the P.C.R test is “SCIENTIFICALLY MEANINGLESS”
https://helpsaveourkidsfuture.wordpress.com/2020/12/27/proof-that-covd-9-teen-does-not-exist-and-the-p-c-r-test-is-scientifically-meaningless/

“To Mask or NOT to Mask?” … What does the science say? | Help save our kids future
https://helpsaveourkidsfuture.wordpress.com/2020/06/02/to-mask-or-not-to-mask-that-is-the-question/

Are Human’s now Obsolete? If so, what happens to us now?
https://helpsaveourkidsfuture.wordpress.com/2020/12/22/are-humans-now-obsolete-if-so-what-happens-to-us-now/

U R the Living Man & Woman. Y R U Living in the Land of the DEAD
https://helpsaveourkidsfuture.wordpress.com/2020/11/14/u-r-the-living-man-woman-y-r-u-living-in-the-land-of-the-dead/
Keywords
hoaxvaccinenew world orderilluminatipandemicdepopulationdavid ickedoctorseugenicshospitalglobal resetplandemicpcr testscamdemicdr buttardr tenpennydr madej
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy