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Warning!! This is Urgent!! U & your families lives depends on seeing this
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1046 views • February 01, 2021
In this documentary, I will show that this pandemic was the biggest hoax ever orchestrated on the human and :
-That this so called virus has never been isolated
-The PCR test used to test people is "scientifically meaningless"
-The cov!d vaxcines has never been tested for safety and will change your DNA
-Pharmaceuticals companies are exempt from any liability for injuries or deaths from the vaxcines
-Hospitals are empty
Doctors Around the World Issue Dire WARNING: “DO NOT GET THE COV!D VA((INE”
https://thesilentwaronourchildren.wordpress.com/2021/01/28/doctors-around-the-world-issue-dire-warning-do-not-get-the-covd-vaine/
The 5G kill grid, coming to a neighborhood near you – Wi-Fi – The Invisible Killing Fields
https://wifithekillingfields.wordpress.com/2019/09/25/the-5g-kill-grid-coming-to-a-neighborhood-near-you/
Let he who be deceived, be deceived
https://helpsaveourkidsfuture.wordpress.com/2020/04/23/let-he-who-be-deceived-be-deceived/
The Cov!d pandora’s box.
https://helpsaveourkidsfuture.wordpress.com/2020/07/31/100-proof-that-this-is-a-planned-scam-demic-this-is-the-covid-pandoras-box/
Proof: that “COV!D 9 TEEN” does not exist and the P.C.R test is “SCIENTIFICALLY MEANINGLESS”
https://helpsaveourkidsfuture.wordpress.com/2020/12/27/proof-that-covd-9-teen-does-not-exist-and-the-p-c-r-test-is-scientifically-meaningless/
“To Mask or NOT to Mask?” … What does the science say? | Help save our kids future
https://helpsaveourkidsfuture.wordpress.com/2020/06/02/to-mask-or-not-to-mask-that-is-the-question/
Are Human’s now Obsolete? If so, what happens to us now?
https://helpsaveourkidsfuture.wordpress.com/2020/12/22/are-humans-now-obsolete-if-so-what-happens-to-us-now/
U R the Living Man & Woman. Y R U Living in the Land of the DEAD
https://helpsaveourkidsfuture.wordpress.com/2020/11/14/u-r-the-living-man-woman-y-r-u-living-in-the-land-of-the-dead/
-That this so called virus has never been isolated
-The PCR test used to test people is "scientifically meaningless"
-The cov!d vaxcines has never been tested for safety and will change your DNA
-Pharmaceuticals companies are exempt from any liability for injuries or deaths from the vaxcines
-Hospitals are empty
Doctors Around the World Issue Dire WARNING: “DO NOT GET THE COV!D VA((INE”
https://thesilentwaronourchildren.wordpress.com/2021/01/28/doctors-around-the-world-issue-dire-warning-do-not-get-the-covd-vaine/
The 5G kill grid, coming to a neighborhood near you – Wi-Fi – The Invisible Killing Fields
https://wifithekillingfields.wordpress.com/2019/09/25/the-5g-kill-grid-coming-to-a-neighborhood-near-you/
Let he who be deceived, be deceived
https://helpsaveourkidsfuture.wordpress.com/2020/04/23/let-he-who-be-deceived-be-deceived/
The Cov!d pandora’s box.
https://helpsaveourkidsfuture.wordpress.com/2020/07/31/100-proof-that-this-is-a-planned-scam-demic-this-is-the-covid-pandoras-box/
Proof: that “COV!D 9 TEEN” does not exist and the P.C.R test is “SCIENTIFICALLY MEANINGLESS”
https://helpsaveourkidsfuture.wordpress.com/2020/12/27/proof-that-covd-9-teen-does-not-exist-and-the-p-c-r-test-is-scientifically-meaningless/
“To Mask or NOT to Mask?” … What does the science say? | Help save our kids future
https://helpsaveourkidsfuture.wordpress.com/2020/06/02/to-mask-or-not-to-mask-that-is-the-question/
Are Human’s now Obsolete? If so, what happens to us now?
https://helpsaveourkidsfuture.wordpress.com/2020/12/22/are-humans-now-obsolete-if-so-what-happens-to-us-now/
U R the Living Man & Woman. Y R U Living in the Land of the DEAD
https://helpsaveourkidsfuture.wordpress.com/2020/11/14/u-r-the-living-man-woman-y-r-u-living-in-the-land-of-the-dead/
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