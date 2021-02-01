Warning!! This is Urgent!! U & your families lives depends on seeing this

In this documentary, I will show that this pandemic was the biggest hoax ever orchestrated on the human and :-That this so called virus has never been isolated-The PCR test used to test people is "scientifically meaningless"-The cov!d vaxcines has never been tested for safety and will change your DNA-Pharmaceuticals companies are exempt from any liability for injuries or deaths from the vaxcines-Hospitals are emptyDoctors Around the World Issue Dire WARNING: “DO NOT GET THE COV!D VA((INE”The 5G kill grid, coming to a neighborhood near you – Wi-Fi – The Invisible Killing FieldsLet he who be deceived, be deceivedThe Cov!d pandora’s box.Proof: that “COV!D 9 TEEN” does not exist and the P.C.R test is “SCIENTIFICALLY MEANINGLESS”“To Mask or NOT to Mask?” … What does the science say? | Help save our kids futureAre Human’s now Obsolete? If so, what happens to us now?U R the Living Man & Woman. Y R U Living in the Land of the DEAD