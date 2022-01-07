© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Card of the Day for Friday, January 7, 2022
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • January 07, 2022
After a long, weird week of bitter cold, computer issues, and flat tires, I am glad we made it to Friday. I talk a little about what happened to me this week and then go into the reading, where we get 2 cards for 1.
If you are interested in scheduling distance Reiki or feel you would benefit from some customized meditation coaching, please contact me at [email protected].
Have a great weekend!
If you are interested in scheduling distance Reiki or feel you would benefit from some customized meditation coaching, please contact me at [email protected].
Have a great weekend!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.