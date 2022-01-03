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Ep. 615 – Virginia Schools Lower Standards So Students Can Forget Exams & Assignments
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1 view • January 03, 2022
On this episode of the “Dr. Duke Show” we start in Virginia, where educational achievement continues to fall off a cliff, as high school students are being told they no longer have to take seriously assignments or final exams.
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© FreedomProject 2021
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