Miles Guo would never reconcile with the CCP and that he would fight to the end until all CCP cronies and traitors to the United States were uprooted from this country

https://gettr.com/post/p2kcqygf568
0620 BlackRock James O'Keefe The Chinese Communist Party Murdered 600,000 Americans
郭文贵没有惧怕，坚持战斗，许多次他在直播中说他永远不会与中共和解，他将战斗到最后，直到所有中共的亲信和卖美贼从这个国家被连根拔起。
Without fear, Guo Wengui persisted in his fight, and many times he said on air that he would never reconcile with the CCP and that he would fight to the end until all CCP cronies and traitors to the United States were uprooted from this country.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@ryanmatta @s7gril
@mosenglish @moschinese
