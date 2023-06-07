How Does Spiritual Healing Work: Quick intro

Healing.

So many people need healing in their lives, emotionally, mentally and physically. To those who are brokenhearted, sick and desperate, there is good news... healing from Jesus. And it flows even now to you from the throne of God.

Healing is a spiritual force. Since it is a spiritual force, it flows into the human spirit first, before it flows into the mind, will, emotions and then the body. A blockage at any of these points can hinder the flow of health and healing to your body.

I heard a story of a healing teacher. She was sitting in a restaurant with a friend discussing a situation with a fellow believer who she felt wronged by. As the words came out of her mouth about her disapproval of their behavior, the Holy Spirit tried to check her in her spirit to STOP TALKING! But she wanted to finish 'her side of the story' so she continued.

As she walked out of the restaurant her throat became sore and inflamed and she was sick for 10 days. She spoke healing scriptures, prayed for healing and nothing improved until the Holy Spirit reminded her what the discussion was in that restaurant and how I ignored His prompting to shut up and save herself!

Paul says many were sick because they dishonored other believers in this way. "that is why you should examine yourself before eating the bread and drinking the cup. For if you eat the bread or drink the cup without honoring the body of Christ, you are eating and drinking God's judgment upon yourself. That is why so many of you are weak and sick and some have even died. 1Cor11:28-30

And Peter says, "for the scriptures tell us: whoever wants to embrace true life and find beauty in each day must stop speaking evil, hurtful words and never deceive in what they say. Always turn from what is wrong and cultivate what is good; eagerly pursue peace in every relationship making it your prize." IPet3:10-11

To live in health or receive healing, regularly examine yourself for evidence of strife, anger, unforgiveness and judgment; ask forgiveness and release them in the name of Jesus.

You can live in peace and find beauty in each day.

The Word says so!

Thank you Annette Capps for the share.

And be mindful of how you speak to others... especially if they are not present.

Blessings warriors.