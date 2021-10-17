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Freedom loving Melburnians at the Shrine of Rememberance. Melbourne, Vic, Australia. 22nd September 2021.
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80 views • October 17, 2021
Protesters gather at the Shrine of Remberance in Melbourne, Vic, Australia. 22nd September 2021.
In a standoff with the Victorian police thug squad, freedom loving Melburnians join forces with construction workers and chant 'Everyday, Everyday' and stand strong in the face of tyranny in the world's most locked down city.
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In a standoff with the Victorian police thug squad, freedom loving Melburnians join forces with construction workers and chant 'Everyday, Everyday' and stand strong in the face of tyranny in the world's most locked down city.
To subscribe and follow Roobs' Flyers go to:
TG - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SgYhxS6Eb6ka/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Brighteon.Social - https://brighteon.social/@Roobs
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
YouTube - https://youtube.com/channel/UC7eCH7TM_T2cCb08qni6TKQ
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Fascistbook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens
Contact Roobs' Flyers: [email protected] or [email protected]
All rights reserved.
Thanks for watching.
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