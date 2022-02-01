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"Von Kempelen and His Discovery" by Edgar Allan Poe
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21 views • February 01, 2022
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Written in 1850. The California Gold Rush started in 1848, and peaked in 1849 (hence the NFL team: the San Francisco 49ers).
To follow along: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/25525/25525-h/25525-h.htm#chap2.4
I was pretty tired when I recorded this, so I reverted to my natural fast speaking tempo. Yet somehow I feel that isn't entirely inappropriate for this story, since it is written to feel like a sort of hurried press release.
Written in 1850. The California Gold Rush started in 1848, and peaked in 1849 (hence the NFL team: the San Francisco 49ers).
To follow along: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/25525/25525-h/25525-h.htm#chap2.4
I was pretty tired when I recorded this, so I reverted to my natural fast speaking tempo. Yet somehow I feel that isn't entirely inappropriate for this story, since it is written to feel like a sort of hurried press release.
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