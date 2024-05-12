RT News May 12, 2024 6AM GMT

May 1, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Over 100 Ukrainian soldiers are killed and dozens more surrender during a Russian offensive near Ukraine’s second-largest city. Moscow’s forces take control of several towns in the Kharkov region. As Israel takes fifth place at the scandal-ridden Eurovision song contest in Sweden. Multiple pro-Palestinian demonstrators are detained in clashes with police. Flying over Moscow’s Victory Day parade, Russian fighter pilots show off their skills. 9-thousand soldiers and an arsenal of military equipment take part in the tribute to the Soviet triumph over fascism in the Second World War. Chinese leader Xi Jinping takes his first tour of Europe in five years, preaching peace and expanding co-operation with nations that put their owns interests above those of warmongers in Brussels.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.