May 1, 2024





Courtesy of rt.com









Over 100 Ukrainian soldiers are killed and dozens more surrender during a Russian offensive near Ukraine’s second-largest city. Moscow’s forces take control of several towns in the Kharkov region. As Israel takes fifth place at the scandal-ridden Eurovision song contest in Sweden. Multiple pro-Palestinian demonstrators are detained in clashes with police. Flying over Moscow’s Victory Day parade, Russian fighter pilots show off their skills. 9-thousand soldiers and an arsenal of military equipment take part in the tribute to the Soviet triumph over fascism in the Second World War. Chinese leader Xi Jinping takes his first tour of Europe in five years, preaching peace and expanding co-operation with nations that put their owns interests above those of warmongers in Brussels.