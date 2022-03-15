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If we have time, we talk solutions to consider for Local Empowerment / Communities
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
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136 views • March 15, 2022
We discuss some solutions like Christian Coup as an alternative to health insurance (note, it's not insurance but rather a coup-pay system network with fellow Christians. Why is there a war on wood stoves. We cover many really cool food independence ideas. I'm not a financial planner (you seek advice) but I'm looking to put a portion of IRA in real gold. My experience with the IRA transfer has been a bit rocky (lack of consistent follow-up) but I'm hoping it finishes well. We discuss ways to feed yourself and different ideas. Support your local pawn shop for it is a financial local system. Becoming a producer with local products like saw mills and learning to master hemp products.

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If we have time, we talk solutions to consider for Local Empowerment / Communities
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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