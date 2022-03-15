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If we have time, we talk solutions to consider for Local Empowerment / Communities
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136 views • March 15, 2022
We discuss some solutions like Christian Coup as an alternative to health insurance (note, it's not insurance but rather a coup-pay system network with fellow Christians. Why is there a war on wood stoves. We cover many really cool food independence ideas. I'm not a financial planner (you seek advice) but I'm looking to put a portion of IRA in real gold. My experience with the IRA transfer has been a bit rocky (lack of consistent follow-up) but I'm hoping it finishes well. We discuss ways to feed yourself and different ideas. Support your local pawn shop for it is a financial local system. Becoming a producer with local products like saw mills and learning to master hemp products.
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If we have time, we talk solutions to consider for Local Empowerment / Communities
Thanks for your support and get saved:
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
[email protected] pay pal
If we have time, we talk solutions to consider for Local Empowerment / Communities
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