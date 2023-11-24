Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
308) Sabrina Wallace - Estão prontos para coisas assustadoras?
channel image
#ElectrosmogPortugal
45 Subscribers
60 views
Published 18 hours ago

Créditos ao canal Psinergy. Nov. 23, 2023.

Tues engine rumbles for upcoming hydras on the inside : https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.5814E6EC-EAED-4C24-80F8-5739F7AF5C75:d

Canal Hope Girl (e Tivan) channel : https://rumble.com/c/c-1585583

Canal Lookout for Charlie : https://odysee.com/@LookoutfaCharlie:b?view=content

Canal Celeste Solum : https://rumble.com/user/CelesteSolum | https://www.brighteon.com/channels/celestes


Apresentação : Hope & Tivon - WBAN: They Have Achieved the Transhumanism "System Upgrade":

Maria Zeee : https://rumble.com/v3x7iew-hope-and-tivon-wban-they-have-achieved-the-transhumanism-system-upgrade.html

SGT WIRED FOR DESTRUCTION -- HOPE & TIVON : https://rumble.com/v3wypuv-wired-for-destruction-hope-and-tivon.html | Artigo: https://www.ftwproject.com/orgonite-blog/wireless-body-area-network-the-new-manhattan-project/ref/6/

Others : https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jm0q6wuB5phO/ | https://www.brighteon.com/c7bef959-86c3-4176-98ed-be993efdc631


Lei da Portabilidade e Responsabilidade de Seguros de Saúde (HIPAA - Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Health_Insurance_Portability_and_Accountability_Act

CERN (Organização Europeia para a Pesquisa Nuclear) : https://pt.wikipedia.org/wiki/Organiza%C3%A7%C3%A3o_Europeia_para_a_Pesquisa_Nuclear

Reactor Experimental Termonuclear Internacional (ITER) : https://pt.wikipedia.org/wiki/ITER

Tokamak : https://pt.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tokamak


Canal Psinergy no Telegram : https://t.me/psinergists


MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL

Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog

https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal

https://www.youtube.com/@ElectrosmogPortugal

Keywords
avisotranshumanismowbansolucaobiologia sintetica

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket