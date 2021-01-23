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NOBODY ACTUALLY LIKES JOE BIDEN! THEY’RE PLAYING YOU LIKE A FOOL AND THE ELITE ARE LAUGHING IT UP!!!
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1050 views • January 23, 2021
Press For Truth

pressfortruth


PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
PRESS FOR TRUTH BANNED ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/
DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
Joe Biden has been sworn in as the 46th president of the United States with “81M votes” clearly making him more popular than Trump and Obama who came before him…but there’s a problem with this…the truth is NOBODY actually likes Joe Biden and when the hype of the election begins to wear down reality will set in with everyone (even those on the left) that Biden must be stopped and removed from office!!! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth proves that clearly nobody likes Joe Biden while warning the viewers that begging for ANOTHER puppet of the powers that ought not to be to take the reins will lead to bad times for all!

Stay Up To Date With Dan Dicks of Press For Truth HERE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/

SUBSCRIBE:
BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/
LBRY ➜ https://lbry.tv/@PressForTruth
FLOTE ➜ https://flote.app/DanDicksPFT
DLIVE ➜ https://dlive.tv/PressForTruth
HIVE ➜ https://hive.blog/@pressfortruth
MINDS ➜ https://www.minds.com/pressfortruth

SUPPORT:
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
GoGetFunding ➜ https://goget.fund/2UBhENH
Bitcoin ➜ 13oNiHUNGn9vdfv7MT5kjwe7np9bwf5ccv
Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]

If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1

FOLLOW:
PARLER ➜ https://parler.com/profile/DanDicksPFT/posts
INSTAGRAM ➜ http://instagram.com/dandickspft
TWITTER ➜ http://twitter.com/#!/DanDicksPFT
TWITTER ➜ https://twitter.com/PressForTruth
POCKETNET➜ https://tinyurl.com/yyju6yg8

Sources:

YOU’RE BEING LIED TO! PROOF THE CAPITAL BUILDING “INSURRECTION” WAS A SET UP!!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/l6veMH2clJLk/

THE PRESIDENTIAL (S)ELECTION AND THE EMPTY INAUGURATION EXPLAINED!!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GjRwEd7YtZsy/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LmIZmu7EY74&;feature=emb_logo&ab_channel=TheWhiteHouse

https://www.youtube.com/c/whitehouse45/videos

https://www.instagram.com/p/CKSnaVPIat0/

https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/

https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1352014633666711554

https://twitter.com/inesdlc/status/1351915427589455872?s=21

https://twitter.com/MrAndyNgo/status/1352043124512747523

https://www.aol.com/article/news/2021/01/21/protesters-gather-damage-democratic-headquarters-in-oregon/24774248/

https://nypost.com/2021/01/21/biden-maskless-at-lincoln-memorial-hours-after-mandate/?utm_campaign=SocialFlow&;utm_medium=SocialFlow&utm_source=NYPTwitter&utm_source=reddit.com

THE DEMOCRACY DECEPTION PART 1 (ORIGINAL UPLOAD 2015)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uANN6TqBliMf/

THE DEMOCRACY DECEPTION PART 2 - WHAT'S THE ALTERNATIVE?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KpOOR3_5sCg/
Keywords
trumpobamamaskbidenunited statespress for truthpressfortruth46th president
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