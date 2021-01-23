NOBODY ACTUALLY LIKES JOE BIDEN! THEY’RE PLAYING YOU LIKE A FOOL AND THE ELITE ARE LAUGHING IT UP!!!

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pressfortruth
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Joe Biden has been sworn in as the 46th president of the United States with “81M votes” clearly making him more popular than Trump and Obama who came before him…but there’s a problem with this…the truth is NOBODY actually likes Joe Biden and when the hype of the election begins to wear down reality will set in with everyone (even those on the left) that Biden must be stopped and removed from office!!! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth proves that clearly nobody likes Joe Biden while warning the viewers that begging for ANOTHER puppet of the powers that ought not to be to take the reins will lead to bad times for all!
Stay Up To Date With Dan Dicks of Press For Truth HERE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/
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Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1
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Sources:
YOU’RE BEING LIED TO! PROOF THE CAPITAL BUILDING “INSURRECTION” WAS A SET UP!!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/l6veMH2clJLk/
THE PRESIDENTIAL (S)ELECTION AND THE EMPTY INAUGURATION EXPLAINED!!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GjRwEd7YtZsy/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LmIZmu7EY74&;feature=emb_logo&ab_channel=TheWhiteHouse
https://www.youtube.com/c/whitehouse45/videos
https://www.instagram.com/p/CKSnaVPIat0/
https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1352014633666711554
https://twitter.com/inesdlc/status/1351915427589455872?s=21
https://twitter.com/MrAndyNgo/status/1352043124512747523
https://www.aol.com/article/news/2021/01/21/protesters-gather-damage-democratic-headquarters-in-oregon/24774248/
https://nypost.com/2021/01/21/biden-maskless-at-lincoln-memorial-hours-after-mandate/?utm_campaign=SocialFlow&;utm_medium=SocialFlow&utm_source=NYPTwitter&utm_source=reddit.com
THE DEMOCRACY DECEPTION PART 1 (ORIGINAL UPLOAD 2015)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uANN6TqBliMf/
THE DEMOCRACY DECEPTION PART 2 - WHAT'S THE ALTERNATIVE?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KpOOR3_5sCg/