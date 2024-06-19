BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
04. What Is Truth? Does God Kill? by Robert Veith & Marlou Smith
Clash Of Minds
Clash Of Minds
10 views • 10 months ago

In this episode we discuss who is the God we serve? Is He a God of love, or is His love conditional? Since sin entered our world, satan has made it his life's mission to distort the character of God as vengeful and unforgiving, taking joy in punishing those who disobey him. This can't be further from the truth. Come and join us in our discussion and find out how God ultimately deals with sin.

Keywords
robertcommarlou
