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EFFECTS OF THE COVID-19 JAB -- Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi and Dr. Joseph Mercola
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227 views • September 06, 2021
Video Source --> https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/09/05/microbiologist-explains-covid-jab-effects.aspx
Excerpts:
You can download a free chapter of “Corona Unmasked” in English on FiveDoves.com.
Any vaccination that is going to get authorized must be shown to protect against severe illness and death, and this has definitely not been shown.
Presently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention claims some 95% of SARS-CoV-2 infections resulting in hospitalization are occurring among the unvaccinated. This too is a statistical fiction, as they’re using data from January through June 2021, when most of the American public were unvaccinated.
“There are two major arms of defense against viral infection. One is the antibodies that, if they are present, may prevent the virus from entering your cells. These are so-called neutralizing antibodies, which the vaccination is supposed to [produce].
But the antibodies are not at the place that they are needed, which is on the surface of the airway epithelium.
So, the lymphocytes, in contrast to the antibodies, recognize many, many, many parts of the proteins. So, if a virus changes a little bit, it doesn't matter, because the waste products that are recognized by the killer lymphocytes remain very similar.
According to Bhakdi, coronaviruses can only undergo point mutations, meaning only one nucleotide at a time can be changed. The influenza virus, meanwhile, can undergo more radical mutations. For example, a flu virus can completely change its spike protein by swapping spike proteins with another virus that is simultaneously present.
That’s why the background immunity that evolves during the lifetime of a human being is very broad and solid.
The reality is that natural immunity is infinitely more superior to the vaccine-induced protection you get from these shots, which is both narrow and temporary.
The COVID shot produces antibodies against just one of the viral proteins, the spike protein, whereas natural immunity produces antibodies against all parts of the virus, plus memory T cells.
“The very fact that the World Health Organization has changed the definition of herd immunity … is such a scandal.
When a large enough clot occurs in the heart, you end up with a heart attack. In the brain, you end up with stroke. But even microclots that don’t completely block the blood vessel can have serious ramifications. You can check for presence of microclots by performing a D-dimer blood test.
The anti-spike protein antibodies can also be harmful. One to two weeks after the first jab, you start making antibodies in large amounts.
Now, when the second jab is done, and the spike proteins starts to project from the walls of your vessels into your bloodstream, it is not only met by the killer lymphocytes, but now the antibodies are also there and the antibodies activate [the] complement [system].
It essentially creates a war between some immune cells against other immune cells. As a result of this attack, your lymph nodes swell and become painful.
This is why we’re seeing reports of shingles, lupus, herpes, Epstein-Barr, tuberculosis and other infections emerge as a side effect of the shots. Of course, certain cancers can also be affected.
If you’ve already gotten one or two shots, there’s nothing you can do about that. Certainly, do not get a booster, as each booster is undoubtedly going to magnify the damage.
If you have received one or more shots and develop symptoms of an infection, you might consider treatment with hydroxychloroquine and/or ivermectin, such as the Zelenko protocol,4 and the MATH+ protocols,5 which have proven their effectiveness. It’s important to realize you may actually be more prone to serious infection, not less.
Nebulized hydrogen peroxide can also be used for prevention and treatment of COVID-19, as detailed in Dr. David Brownstein’s case paper6 and Dr. Thomas Levy’s free e-book, “Rapid Virus Recovery.” Whatever treatment protocol you use, make sure you begin treatment as soon as possible, ideally at first onset of symptoms.
Excerpts:
You can download a free chapter of “Corona Unmasked” in English on FiveDoves.com.
Any vaccination that is going to get authorized must be shown to protect against severe illness and death, and this has definitely not been shown.
Presently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention claims some 95% of SARS-CoV-2 infections resulting in hospitalization are occurring among the unvaccinated. This too is a statistical fiction, as they’re using data from January through June 2021, when most of the American public were unvaccinated.
“There are two major arms of defense against viral infection. One is the antibodies that, if they are present, may prevent the virus from entering your cells. These are so-called neutralizing antibodies, which the vaccination is supposed to [produce].
But the antibodies are not at the place that they are needed, which is on the surface of the airway epithelium.
So, the lymphocytes, in contrast to the antibodies, recognize many, many, many parts of the proteins. So, if a virus changes a little bit, it doesn't matter, because the waste products that are recognized by the killer lymphocytes remain very similar.
According to Bhakdi, coronaviruses can only undergo point mutations, meaning only one nucleotide at a time can be changed. The influenza virus, meanwhile, can undergo more radical mutations. For example, a flu virus can completely change its spike protein by swapping spike proteins with another virus that is simultaneously present.
That’s why the background immunity that evolves during the lifetime of a human being is very broad and solid.
The reality is that natural immunity is infinitely more superior to the vaccine-induced protection you get from these shots, which is both narrow and temporary.
The COVID shot produces antibodies against just one of the viral proteins, the spike protein, whereas natural immunity produces antibodies against all parts of the virus, plus memory T cells.
“The very fact that the World Health Organization has changed the definition of herd immunity … is such a scandal.
When a large enough clot occurs in the heart, you end up with a heart attack. In the brain, you end up with stroke. But even microclots that don’t completely block the blood vessel can have serious ramifications. You can check for presence of microclots by performing a D-dimer blood test.
The anti-spike protein antibodies can also be harmful. One to two weeks after the first jab, you start making antibodies in large amounts.
Now, when the second jab is done, and the spike proteins starts to project from the walls of your vessels into your bloodstream, it is not only met by the killer lymphocytes, but now the antibodies are also there and the antibodies activate [the] complement [system].
It essentially creates a war between some immune cells against other immune cells. As a result of this attack, your lymph nodes swell and become painful.
This is why we’re seeing reports of shingles, lupus, herpes, Epstein-Barr, tuberculosis and other infections emerge as a side effect of the shots. Of course, certain cancers can also be affected.
If you’ve already gotten one or two shots, there’s nothing you can do about that. Certainly, do not get a booster, as each booster is undoubtedly going to magnify the damage.
If you have received one or more shots and develop symptoms of an infection, you might consider treatment with hydroxychloroquine and/or ivermectin, such as the Zelenko protocol,4 and the MATH+ protocols,5 which have proven their effectiveness. It’s important to realize you may actually be more prone to serious infection, not less.
Nebulized hydrogen peroxide can also be used for prevention and treatment of COVID-19, as detailed in Dr. David Brownstein’s case paper6 and Dr. Thomas Levy’s free e-book, “Rapid Virus Recovery.” Whatever treatment protocol you use, make sure you begin treatment as soon as possible, ideally at first onset of symptoms.
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