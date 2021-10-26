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"When Will The 7 Bowls Of Revelation Be Poured Out?"
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41 views • October 26, 2021
The Christian Bible says in Chapter 16 of the Book of Revelation that 7 Vials or Bowls will be poured out on the wicked and the followers of the Antichrist at the end of the Great Tribulation. These will be horrible occurrences leading up to the Battle of Armageddon. This video looks at what these 7 Bowls represent.
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