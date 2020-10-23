The FINAL Presidential Debate Between President Trump & Democrat Candidate Joe Biden

It's finally here! The highly anticipated FINAL debate between sitting President Donald J. Trump and former Vice President, Candidate Joe Biden. Just as was suspected by the Trump campaign earlier, the completely non-partisan Debate Commission has decided to not only drop 'Foreign Policy' from the topics for discussion during Thursday's debate but AP has now confirmed that the mics of the two candidates will be muted in order to allow two minutes of uninterrupted time per debate segment. How will Joe do being given full two min segments to fill? Will it go in Trump's favor not to be able to interrupt Joe? Will he speak anyway even if his mic is off? Will Trump bring up the Hunter Biden scandal even though the moderator is certain not to? One thing is for sure, this is likely to be one of the most watched presidential debates of all time. You DON'T want to miss it! Join Leah and Michelle, Resistance Chicks, as they grab some popcorn, sit back and enjoy the show!!!



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Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian", commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.

American Patriotism Is the furtherance of the Gospel of Jesus Christ

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