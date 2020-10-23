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The FINAL Presidential Debate Between President Trump & Democrat Candidate Joe Biden
Resistance Chicks
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90 views • October 23, 2020
It's finally here! The highly anticipated FINAL debate between sitting President Donald J. Trump and former Vice President, Candidate Joe Biden. Just as was suspected by the Trump campaign earlier, the completely non-partisan Debate Commission has decided to not only drop 'Foreign Policy' from the topics for discussion during Thursday's debate but AP has now confirmed that the mics of the two candidates will be muted in order to allow two minutes of uninterrupted time per debate segment. How will Joe do being given full two min segments to fill? Will it go in Trump's favor not to be able to interrupt Joe? Will he speak anyway even if his mic is off? Will Trump bring up the Hunter Biden scandal even though the moderator is certain not to? One thing is for sure, this is likely to be one of the most watched presidential debates of all time. You DON'T want to miss it! Join Leah and Michelle, Resistance Chicks, as they grab some popcorn, sit back and enjoy the show!!!

LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News on Youtube: Masfaith3.
Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian", commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.
American Patriotism Is the furtherance of the Gospel of Jesus Christ
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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