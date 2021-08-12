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Escapism in the Body of Christ Opened the Door to Destruction
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26 views • August 12, 2021
As the Body of Christ in different nations has embraced escapism from the struggles of life with teachings, prayers, and song, the enemy has escalated the timeline of hell building upon the words of the church.
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