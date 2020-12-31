© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS - PLANET LOCKDOWN (MIRRORED)
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
508 views • December 31, 2020
CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS - PLANET LOCKDOWN (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Plandemix at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NCF94LZZZEGr/
Catherine Austin Fitts - Planet Lockdown 🚨
It doesn’t matter if you’re Republican, Democrat/ black, white / gay, straight / Christian, Muslim / Man, Woman etc. This is about the globalist agenda. Agenda21 & The New World Order have been in the works for many decades but this video helps condense it down to less than 1 hour.
I would be surprised if this isn’t removed from YouTube very soon. Covers everything from covid, to global currency to trans-humanism 👀 I will post the link to it on YouTube below, we’ll see if it stays posted 🤞🏿 Download & share on all platforms!!! Follow @MediaMonsterz on twitter
https://youtu.be/C1-0XKYAZII
Category None
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Plandemix at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NCF94LZZZEGr/
Catherine Austin Fitts - Planet Lockdown 🚨
It doesn’t matter if you’re Republican, Democrat/ black, white / gay, straight / Christian, Muslim / Man, Woman etc. This is about the globalist agenda. Agenda21 & The New World Order have been in the works for many decades but this video helps condense it down to less than 1 hour.
I would be surprised if this isn’t removed from YouTube very soon. Covers everything from covid, to global currency to trans-humanism 👀 I will post the link to it on YouTube below, we’ll see if it stays posted 🤞🏿 Download & share on all platforms!!! Follow @MediaMonsterz on twitter
https://youtu.be/C1-0XKYAZII
Category None
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.