© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why Doesn't Jesus Heal Me?
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
0 view • February 23, 2021
We often hear from people who are suffering from various ailments and they don’t understand why they are being made to endure them. I don’t know the particular reason why Jesus doesn’t heal a person who is ill and who asks Him for healing. There are many conditions of suffering that of course Jesus knows about and for which we don’t understand the reasons. None of this negates the truth, however, that He certainly loves all those who cry out to Him to be healed. Psalm 22:24 tells us, “For He hath not despised nor abhorred the affliction of the afflicted; neither hath He hid His face from him; but when he cried unto him, He heard.”
Full article on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/why-doesnt-jesus-heal-me
Full article on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/why-doesnt-jesus-heal-me
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.