Another plague/ plandemic coming (!?), Dream

(prophetic?) Dream, from 2024-05-07 @0:03AM





The transcript to read along is available on my website:

https://bindernowski.com/dream-2024-05-07-another-plague-plandemic-coming/





If you are looking for licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5 (mostly nature)

https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski