Important Information On Coronavirus 5G Kung Flu Spread! Important! PREVENT GLOBAL 5G & GENE DRIVE GENOCIDE!!

Original links with the video:Important Information on Coronavirus 5G Kung Flu
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mWcUoESRO0c5/
☞☞☞ Spacebusters Merch Shop ☜☜☜
https://spacebusters.creator-spring.com/
What you need to know about Coronavirus, "Pandemics", 5G, 60 ghz millimetre waves and vaccines
Part 2 out now: https://www.bitchute.com/video/7NuuW1b9Z9rR/
Part 3 also out now: https://www.bitchute.com/video/4iFI8whxumKJ/
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/9z0E4ZxaQbbr/
Dana Ashlie: Corona Virus: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CtfqUtW_8AA
the Kissinger report 1974: https://pdf.usaid.gov/pdf_docs/PCAAB500.pdf
Pasteur, Plagiarist, Imposter pdf: http://www.mnwelldir.org/docs/history/biographies/Bechamp-or-Pasteur.pdf
Fasting and Man’s Correct Diet R.B. Pearson: https://books.google.dk/books?id=u7-h-oz785sC&printsec=frontcover&hl=da&source=gbs_ge_summary_r&cad=0#v=onepage&q&f=false
Annie Logical, Pandemic Bonds and World Bank: https://www.vigiliae.org/pandemic-bonds-and-world-bank/
Dr Stefan Lanka, Virologist, Microbiologist, HIV Hoax: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-btqQa-wXno
You cannot Catch Bugs, Pasteur Debunked: https://www.healingnaturallybybee.com/you-cannot-catch-bugs-germs-bacteria-or-candidafungi/
Aajonus Vonderplanitz full Transcript, Superhuman Radio: http://whale.to/a/aajonus-interview-apr-2009.pdf
If you enjoy our content and would like to give us a tip, then you can do so at this address:-
https://paypal.me/pools/c/8nWrEHXq9y
Any contribution no matter how small is welcomed and very much appreciated. Thank you.
---- End of original links with the video
Condemnation over use of swastika during Salt Lake City vaccine protest - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LPdHAbI0VTc
Quantum dot - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quantum_dot
An Invisible Quantum Dot 'Tattoo' Could Be Used to ID Vaccinated Kids : ScienceAlert
https://www.sciencealert.com/an-invisible-quantum-dot-tattoo-is-being-suggested-to-id-vaccinated-kids
Quantum dot "tattoos" record patient vaccine history under their skin
https://newatlas.com/medical/quantum-dot-tattoos-patient-vaccine-history/
Transdermal patch - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Transdermal_patch
Important Information on Coronavirus 5G Kung Flu
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mWcUoESRO0c5/
The mental hoops these people jump through. : insanepeoplefacebook
https://www.reddit.com/r/insanepeoplefacebook/comments/gqxz8h/the_mental_hoops_these_people_jump_through/
Invention of radio - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Invention_of_radio#Wireless_telephony
Satellite - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Satellite#First_satellites
PHD VIROLOGIST PROVES COVID19 DOES NOT EXIST
https://odysee.com/@weareresistance:9/PHD-VIROLOGIST-PROVES-COVID19-DOES-NOT-EXIST:5
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.