Important Information On Coronavirus 5G Kung Flu Spread! Important! PREVENT GLOBAL 5G & GENE DRIVE GENOCIDE!!
Perfect Society
Published Yesterday |

Original links with the video:Important Information on Coronavirus 5G Kung Flu

https://www.bitchute.com/video/mWcUoESRO0c5/


What you need to know about Coronavirus, "Pandemics", 5G, 60 ghz millimetre waves and vaccines

Part 2 out now: https://www.bitchute.com/video/7NuuW1b9Z9rR/

Part 3 also out now: https://www.bitchute.com/video/4iFI8whxumKJ/

Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/9z0E4ZxaQbbr/

Dana Ashlie: Corona Virus: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CtfqUtW_8AA


the Kissinger report 1974: https://pdf.usaid.gov/pdf_docs/PCAAB500.pdf


Pasteur, Plagiarist, Imposter pdf: http://www.mnwelldir.org/docs/history/biographies/Bechamp-or-Pasteur.pdf


Fasting and Man’s Correct Diet R.B. Pearson: https://books.google.dk/books?id=u7-h-oz785sC&printsec=frontcover&hl=da&source=gbs_ge_summary_r&cad=0#v=onepage&q&f=false


Annie Logical, Pandemic Bonds and World Bank: https://www.vigiliae.org/pandemic-bonds-and-world-bank/


Dr Stefan Lanka, Virologist, Microbiologist, HIV Hoax: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-btqQa-wXno


You cannot Catch Bugs, Pasteur Debunked: https://www.healingnaturallybybee.com/you-cannot-catch-bugs-germs-bacteria-or-candidafungi/


Aajonus Vonderplanitz full Transcript, Superhuman Radio: http://whale.to/a/aajonus-interview-apr-2009.pdf


Condemnation over use of swastika during Salt Lake City vaccine protest - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LPdHAbI0VTc


Quantum dot - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quantum_dot


An Invisible Quantum Dot 'Tattoo' Could Be Used to ID Vaccinated Kids : ScienceAlert

https://www.sciencealert.com/an-invisible-quantum-dot-tattoo-is-being-suggested-to-id-vaccinated-kids


Quantum dot "tattoos" record patient vaccine history under their skin

https://newatlas.com/medical/quantum-dot-tattoos-patient-vaccine-history/


Transdermal patch - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Transdermal_patch


Important Information on Coronavirus 5G Kung Flu

https://www.bitchute.com/video/mWcUoESRO0c5/


The mental hoops these people jump through. : insanepeoplefacebook

https://www.reddit.com/r/insanepeoplefacebook/comments/gqxz8h/the_mental_hoops_these_people_jump_through/


Invention of radio - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Invention_of_radio#Wireless_telephony


Satellite - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Satellite#First_satellites


PHD VIROLOGIST PROVES COVID19 DOES NOT EXIST

https://odysee.com/@weareresistance:9/PHD-VIROLOGIST-PROVES-COVID19-DOES-NOT-EXIST:5


hoaxgerm theoryimportantradiation5gmicrowavemark of the beastweaponpopulation reductiondangersvaccine genocidepoisoningid2020gene drivecoronaviruscovid-19sars-cov-2plandemicscamdemicquantum dot tattoomrnadoes not existcrispr cas

