WHO Doctors were Granted Access to the Nasser Medical Complex after the IDF Raided the Facility

World Health Organization permitted inside raided hospital in Gaza
◾️WHO doctors were granted access to the Nasser Medical Complex after the IDF raided the facility assuming Hamas hostages were inside.
◾️According to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, “the hospital is still experiencing an acute shortage of food, basic medical supplies, and oxygen. There is no tap water and no electricity.”
