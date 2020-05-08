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Bill Gates' Plan to Vaccinate the World
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69 views • May 08, 2020
corbettreport

TRANSCRIPT AND DOWNLOAD: https://www.corbettreport.com/gates

In January of 2010, Bill and Melinda Gates announced a $10 billion pledge to usher in a decade of vaccines. But far from an unalloyed good, the truth is that this attempt to reorient the global health economy was part of a much bigger agenda. An agenda that would ultimately lead to greater profits for big pharma companies, greater control for the Gates Foundation over the field of global health, and greater power for Bill Gates to shape the course of the future for billions of people around the planet.
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trumpcdcworldvaccinewhobill gatesmedical tyrannyplangavifaucivaccinatelock downcovid-19cepi
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy