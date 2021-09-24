PART 1 Dr. Robert Malone, mRNA Vaccine Inventor, on Latest COVID-19 Data, Booster Shots, and the Shattered Scientific 'Consensus' - Epoch Times 20200902

Dear Malaysian, No matter how much the mainstream media casts shade on doctors & scientists who speak up, you can't deny common sense. Be informed FIRST, and then make your own decision.-------------------------------------------------------------------Taken from: September 2, 2021 AMERICAN THOUGHT LEADERSBelow is a list of references mentioned or related to the discussion in this episode:“Vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals have similar viral loads in communities with a high prevalence of the SARS-CoV-2 delta variant” (Note: This is a preprint).“Fauci: Amount of virus in breakthrough delta cases ‘almost identical’ to unvaccinated” — The HillCDC: “Outbreak of SARS-CoV-2 Infections, Including COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Infections, Associated with Large Public Gatherings — Barnstable County, Massachusetts, July 2021”“Predominance of antibody-resistant SARS-CoV-2 variants in vaccine breakthrough cases from the San Francisco Bay Area, California” (Note: This is a preprint)“New delta variant studies show the pandemic is far from over” — ScienceNews“Read: Internal CDC document on breakthrough infections” — The Washington Post“New UCSF study: Vaccine-resistant viruses are driving ‘breakthrough’ COVID infections” — The Mercury News“Comparing SARS-CoV-2 natural immunity to vaccine-induced immunity: reinfections versus breakthrough infections” (Note: This is a preprint)“Having SARS-CoV-2 once confers much greater immunity than a vaccine—but vaccination remains vital” — Science“Differential effects of the second SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine dose on T cell immunity in naïve and COVID-19 recovered individuals” (Note: This is a preprint)“SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern and variants under investigation in England” — Public Health England“Safety of the BNT162b2 mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine in a Nationwide Setting” — The New England Journal of Medicine“Real-World Study Captures Risk of Myocarditis With Pfizer Vax” — MedPage TodayCDC: “Effectiveness of COVID-19 Vaccines in Preventing SARS-CoV-2 Infection Among Frontline Workers Before and During B.1.617.2 (Delta) Variant Predominance — Eight U.S. Locations, December 2020—August 2021”“CDC: Covid-19 Vaccine Effectiveness Fell From 91% To 66% With Delta Variant“ — Forbes“SARS-CoV-2 infection induces long-lived bone marrow plasma cells in humans” — NatureCDC: “Reduced Risk of Reinfection with SARS-CoV-2 After COVID-19 Vaccination — Kentucky, May-June 2021”“Causes and consequences of purifying selection on SARS-CoV-2” — Genome Biology and Evolution“The reproductive number of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 is far higher compared to the ancestral SARS-CoV-2 virus” — Journal of Travel Medicine“Mutation rate of COVID-19 virus is at least 50 percent higher than previously thought” — Phys.org“Differential effects of the second SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine dose on T cell immunity in naïve and COVID-19 recovered individuals” (Note: This is a preprint)