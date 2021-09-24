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PART 1 Dr. Robert Malone, mRNA Vaccine Inventor, on Latest COVID-19 Data, Booster Shots, and the Shattered Scientific 'Consensus' - Epoch Times 20200902
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74 views • September 24, 2021
Dear Malaysian, No matter how much the mainstream media casts shade on doctors & scientists who speak up, you can't deny common sense. Be informed FIRST, and then make your own decision.
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Taken from: September 2, 2021 AMERICAN THOUGHT LEADERS
https://www.theepochtimes.com/dr-robert-malone-mrna-vaccine-inventor-on-latest-covid-19-data-booster-shots-and-the-shattered-scientific-consensus_3979206.html
Below is a list of references mentioned or related to the discussion in this episode:
“Vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals have similar viral loads in communities with a high prevalence of the SARS-CoV-2 delta variant” (Note: This is a preprint).
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.07.31.21261387v1
“Fauci: Amount of virus in breakthrough delta cases ‘almost identical’ to unvaccinated” — The Hill
https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/565831-fauci-amount-of-virus-in-breakthrough-delta-cases-almost-identical
CDC: “Outbreak of SARS-CoV-2 Infections, Including COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Infections, Associated with Large Public Gatherings — Barnstable County, Massachusetts, July 2021”
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7031e2.htm?s_cid=mm7031e2_w
“Predominance of antibody-resistant SARS-CoV-2 variants in vaccine breakthrough cases from the San Francisco Bay Area, California” (Note: This is a preprint)
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.08.19.21262139v1.article-info
“New delta variant studies show the pandemic is far from over” — ScienceNews
https://www.sciencenews.org/article/delta-variant-studies-cdc-coronavirus-covid-pandemic
“Read: Internal CDC document on breakthrough infections” — The Washington Post
https://www.washingtonpost.com/context/cdc-breakthrough-infections/94390e3a-5e45-44a5-ac40-2744e4e25f2e/
“New UCSF study: Vaccine-resistant viruses are driving ‘breakthrough’ COVID infections” — The Mercury News
https://www.mercurynews.com/2021/08/27/new-ucsf-study-vaccine-resistant-viruses-are-driving-breakthrough-covid-infections/
“Comparing SARS-CoV-2 natural immunity to vaccine-induced immunity: reinfections versus breakthrough infections” (Note: This is a preprint)
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.08.24.21262415v1.article-info
“Having SARS-CoV-2 once confers much greater immunity than a vaccine—but vaccination remains vital” — Science
https://www.science.org/content/article/having-sars-cov-2-once-confers-much-greater-immunity-vaccine-vaccination-remains-vital
“Differential effects of the second SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine dose on T cell immunity in naïve and COVID-19 recovered individuals” (Note: This is a preprint)
https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.03.22.436441v1
“SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern and variants under investigation in England” — Public Health England
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1012644/Technical_Briefing_21.pdf
“Safety of the BNT162b2 mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine in a Nationwide Setting” — The New England Journal of Medicine
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2110475
“Real-World Study Captures Risk of Myocarditis With Pfizer Vax” — MedPage Today
https://www.medpagetoday.com/infectiousdisease/covid19vaccine/94213
CDC: “Effectiveness of COVID-19 Vaccines in Preventing SARS-CoV-2 Infection Among Frontline Workers Before and During B.1.617.2 (Delta) Variant Predominance — Eight U.S. Locations, December 2020—August 2021”
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7034e4.htm?s_cid=mm7034e4_w
“CDC: Covid-19 Vaccine Effectiveness Fell From 91% To 66% With Delta Variant“ — Forbes
https://www.forbes.com/sites/brucelee/2021/08/24/cdc-covid-19-vaccine-effectiveness-fell-from-91-to-66-with-delta-variant/amp/
“SARS-CoV-2 infection induces long-lived bone marrow plasma cells in humans” — Nature
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-021-03647-4.epdf
CDC: “Reduced Risk of Reinfection with SARS-CoV-2 After COVID-19 Vaccination — Kentucky, May-June 2021”
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7032e1.htm?s_cid=mm7032e1_w
“Causes and consequences of purifying selection on SARS-CoV-2” — Genome Biology and Evolution
https://academic.oup.com/gbe/advance-article/doi/10.1093/gbe/evab196/6357039
“The reproductive number of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 is far higher compared to the ancestral SARS-CoV-2 virus” — Journal of Travel Medicine
https://academic.oup.com/jtm/advance-article/doi/10.1093/jtm/taab124/6346388
“Mutation rate of COVID-19 virus is at least 50 percent higher than previously thought” — Phys.org
https://phys.org/news/2021-08-mutation-covid-virus-percent-higher.html
“Differential effects of the second SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine dose on T cell immunity in naïve and COVID-19 recovered individuals” (Note: This is a preprint)
https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.03.22.436441v1
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Taken from: September 2, 2021 AMERICAN THOUGHT LEADERS
https://www.theepochtimes.com/dr-robert-malone-mrna-vaccine-inventor-on-latest-covid-19-data-booster-shots-and-the-shattered-scientific-consensus_3979206.html
Below is a list of references mentioned or related to the discussion in this episode:
“Vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals have similar viral loads in communities with a high prevalence of the SARS-CoV-2 delta variant” (Note: This is a preprint).
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.07.31.21261387v1
“Fauci: Amount of virus in breakthrough delta cases ‘almost identical’ to unvaccinated” — The Hill
https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/565831-fauci-amount-of-virus-in-breakthrough-delta-cases-almost-identical
CDC: “Outbreak of SARS-CoV-2 Infections, Including COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Infections, Associated with Large Public Gatherings — Barnstable County, Massachusetts, July 2021”
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7031e2.htm?s_cid=mm7031e2_w
“Predominance of antibody-resistant SARS-CoV-2 variants in vaccine breakthrough cases from the San Francisco Bay Area, California” (Note: This is a preprint)
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.08.19.21262139v1.article-info
“New delta variant studies show the pandemic is far from over” — ScienceNews
https://www.sciencenews.org/article/delta-variant-studies-cdc-coronavirus-covid-pandemic
“Read: Internal CDC document on breakthrough infections” — The Washington Post
https://www.washingtonpost.com/context/cdc-breakthrough-infections/94390e3a-5e45-44a5-ac40-2744e4e25f2e/
“New UCSF study: Vaccine-resistant viruses are driving ‘breakthrough’ COVID infections” — The Mercury News
https://www.mercurynews.com/2021/08/27/new-ucsf-study-vaccine-resistant-viruses-are-driving-breakthrough-covid-infections/
“Comparing SARS-CoV-2 natural immunity to vaccine-induced immunity: reinfections versus breakthrough infections” (Note: This is a preprint)
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.08.24.21262415v1.article-info
“Having SARS-CoV-2 once confers much greater immunity than a vaccine—but vaccination remains vital” — Science
https://www.science.org/content/article/having-sars-cov-2-once-confers-much-greater-immunity-vaccine-vaccination-remains-vital
“Differential effects of the second SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine dose on T cell immunity in naïve and COVID-19 recovered individuals” (Note: This is a preprint)
https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.03.22.436441v1
“SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern and variants under investigation in England” — Public Health England
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1012644/Technical_Briefing_21.pdf
“Safety of the BNT162b2 mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine in a Nationwide Setting” — The New England Journal of Medicine
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2110475
“Real-World Study Captures Risk of Myocarditis With Pfizer Vax” — MedPage Today
https://www.medpagetoday.com/infectiousdisease/covid19vaccine/94213
CDC: “Effectiveness of COVID-19 Vaccines in Preventing SARS-CoV-2 Infection Among Frontline Workers Before and During B.1.617.2 (Delta) Variant Predominance — Eight U.S. Locations, December 2020—August 2021”
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7034e4.htm?s_cid=mm7034e4_w
“CDC: Covid-19 Vaccine Effectiveness Fell From 91% To 66% With Delta Variant“ — Forbes
https://www.forbes.com/sites/brucelee/2021/08/24/cdc-covid-19-vaccine-effectiveness-fell-from-91-to-66-with-delta-variant/amp/
“SARS-CoV-2 infection induces long-lived bone marrow plasma cells in humans” — Nature
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-021-03647-4.epdf
CDC: “Reduced Risk of Reinfection with SARS-CoV-2 After COVID-19 Vaccination — Kentucky, May-June 2021”
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7032e1.htm?s_cid=mm7032e1_w
“Causes and consequences of purifying selection on SARS-CoV-2” — Genome Biology and Evolution
https://academic.oup.com/gbe/advance-article/doi/10.1093/gbe/evab196/6357039
“The reproductive number of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 is far higher compared to the ancestral SARS-CoV-2 virus” — Journal of Travel Medicine
https://academic.oup.com/jtm/advance-article/doi/10.1093/jtm/taab124/6346388
“Mutation rate of COVID-19 virus is at least 50 percent higher than previously thought” — Phys.org
https://phys.org/news/2021-08-mutation-covid-virus-percent-higher.html
“Differential effects of the second SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine dose on T cell immunity in naïve and COVID-19 recovered individuals” (Note: This is a preprint)
https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.03.22.436441v1
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