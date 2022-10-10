Create New Account
Daniel 9: Pray and Fast. Prepare for War On US Soil. Bridge Explosion Hurts Russian Supply Efforts
SavingHealthMinistries
Published a month ago

Daniel 9 In the first year of Darius the son of Ahasuerus, of the seed of the Medes, which was made king over the realm of the Chaldeans;

2 In the first year of his reign I Daniel understood by books the number of the years, whereof the word of the Lord came to Jeremiah the prophet, that he would accomplish seventy years in the desolations of Jerusalem.


3 And I set my face unto the Lord God, to seek by prayer and supplications, with fasting, and sackcloth, and ashes:


4 And I prayed unto the Lord my God, and made my confession, and said, O Lord, the great and dreadful God, keeping the covenant and mercy to them that love him, and to them that keep his commandments;


5 We have sinned, and have committed iniquity, and have done wickedly, and have rebelled, even by departing from thy precepts and from thy judgments:


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

Pastor David House

(757) 955-6871


