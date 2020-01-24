God will never leave or forsake His saints

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The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, September 7, 2019.



As followers of Christ, we serve a loving, heavenly Father Who is full of love, power, grace and mercy; a Just God Who is always long-suffering and forgiving. He allows us to go through trials for our own good and for building character that reflects the divine character of His holy, anointed Son, Jesus Christ or Yeshua.



The pages of the Bible shows that God will always be with His people who have a covenant or an agreement with Him. In Deuteronomy 4:13, we read about this covenant between God and his people, And he declared unto you His covenant, which he commanded you to perform, even ten commandments; and He wrote them upon two tables of stone.



This covenant is also mentioned in Hebrews 8:10 and Hebrews 10:16. In Hebrews 8:10, it is written, For this is the covenant that I will make with the house of Israel after those days, saith the Lord; I will put my laws into their mind, and write them in their hearts: and I will be to them a God, and they shall be to Me a people.



If you are a faithful and obedient follower of Christ, who worships God in spirit and in truth as per John 4:24, God will be by your side as He was with David when he was pursued by king Saul who turned against God and plotted to kill David. Regardless of his sins, king David seeked God at all times. He wrote the first 73 psalms in the Bible. In his psalms, David always gave praise to God, His Creator and Saviour, for protecting him against his enemies. King David knew that God will never forsake him because his heart was right with God. As it is written in David’s psalm in Psalm 51:10, Create in me a clean heart, O God; and renew a right spirit within me. As faithful and obedient followers of Christ, we should be like David since God promises that He will never forsake His faithful and obedient people, His saints.



God promised His faithful and obedient servants, Moses, Joshua, David and Solomon, that He will not forsake them. In the same way, God will not fail thee or forsake you as long as you are in agreement with His covenant, even His ten commandments. However, if you fail to honor your agreement or covenant with God, by rejecting his ten commandments, He will not be there to defend you if you willfully remain in your sins, which separate you from God.



In these troubling end times, as we see an increase in demonic hatred towards Christ and His obedient followers, God promises that He will be there for His faithful and obedient people, His end-time saints who keep the commandments of God and have the faith of Jesus as per Revelation 14:12. We read the promises of God for His people including His end-time saints where He promises them in Isaiah 33:16, He shall dwell on high: his place of defence shall be the munitions of rocks: bread shall be given him; his waters shall be sure. During Jacob’s trouble, water and bread will be provided to God’s end-time faithful and obedient saints.



As the plagues of God will fall on those who will have accepted the mark of the Vatican beast, God promises His heavenly protection through His holy angels on His end-time faithful and obedient saints in Psalm 91:10 where it is written, There shall no evil befall thee, neither shall any plague come nigh thy dwelling. For He shall give His angels charge over thee, to keep thee in all thy ways.



To all of God’s faithful and obedient saints and to those who are taking heed to God’s admonition of leaving the apostate Christian churches, here are more comforting words from the Christian God of the universe who says through His prophet in Isaiah 41:10, Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.



As we are fast approaching the return of Yeshua or Jesus Christ, please stay strong in the faith. Through the Holy Spirit of Truth, obey God and keep His commandments for this is your duty, as per Ecclesiastes 12:13, and you will abide in God’s covenant and He will protect you in these troubling end-times.



May the love, peace and grace of the Most High God, Who never leave or foresake His saints, be with you in these end times. So be it. Amen.



For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SDRchurch.org; www.remnantofgod.org, www.SDRMinistries.org along with SDRAmerica; ThirstyforTruth; SDRMedia and NicholasPoGM on YouTube.