CHAPTER 6.1 THE CLUB OF ROME, THE UN AND THE CLIMATE CHANGE HOAX

This one chapter describes the ILLUSION of the climate change narrative that the Khazarian Mafia has bestowed upon us for so long. it goes in detail to describe its creation, who was involved. It describes and lays out the obscene lies that has been festering for the longest time, in order to convince us to give away our sovereign rights to live, breathe and reproduce. Satanic is not even the word........

The book can be found on amazon:





https://www.amazon.com/author/max-hansson_1976





Max Igan's endorsement of the book: https://drive.proton.me/urls/14YY7J6QXW#HZ8zMohmfzid





LINK FOR DONATIONS TO THE AUTHOR BELOW. BLESS YOU ALL!





BTC: 1NZBf5XHUKyVduVQEk5UFkkWfXoKMasqja

ETHEREUM: 0x25ee6f527b64bb3f5f5dbf0c687f7dfec6e94596

SOLANA: CrziFChfRawmBxZeyFRBWWEWXVVsdHULkzhkMbxQoDN3

XRP: rULK2nBzBLwyryYCb5gfCo4jG5cQCH1hHX